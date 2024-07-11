Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Feedback Wizard AI
Feedback Wizard AI
Instant design feedback, right within Figma
Visit
Upvote 10
50% off, first month!
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Your AI design assistant for Figma. Get instant, actionable feedback across UX and UI. Catch issues early, iterate faster, and enhance your skills. Perfect for solo designers and small teams. Elevate your Figma workflow with AI-powered insights!
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Feedback Wizard AI
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Feedback Wizard AI
Instant design feedback. Right within Figma.
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Feedback Wizard AI by
Feedback Wizard AI
was hunted by
Szymon Michalczyk
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Szymon Michalczyk
,
Piotr Goszczyński
,
Bartek Krakowski
,
Maciej Trzciński
and
Wojtek Woźniak
. Featured on July 12th, 2024.
Feedback Wizard AI
is not rated yet. This is Feedback Wizard AI's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report