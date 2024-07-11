Launches
Feedback Wizard AI

Instant design feedback, right within Figma

Your AI design assistant for Figma. Get instant, actionable feedback across UX and UI. Catch issues early, iterate faster, and enhance your skills. Perfect for solo designers and small teams. Elevate your Figma workflow with AI-powered insights!
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Feedback Wizard AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Webflow
Figma
GPT-4 by OpenAI
Lemon Squeezy
About this launch
Feedback Wizard AI by
Feedback Wizard AI
was hunted by
Szymon Michalczyk
in Design Tools, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Szymon Michalczyk
,
Piotr Goszczyński
,
Bartek Krakowski
,
Maciej Trzciński
and
Wojtek Woźniak
. Featured on July 12th, 2024.
Feedback Wizard AI
is not rated yet. This is Feedback Wizard AI's first launch.
