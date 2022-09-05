Products
Feedback Farm
Ranked #20 for today
Feedback Farm
Collect feedback with a simple widget
An out-of-the-box widget to start collecting user feedback in your web application. You can use our own widget (HTML / React), wordpress plugin or build your own with our rest API.
Launched in
User Experience
,
SaaS
by
Feedback Farm
About this launch
Feedback Farm
Collect feedback with a simple widget
Feedback Farm by
Feedback Farm
was hunted by
Charles-Olivier Demers
in
User Experience
,
SaaS
. Made by
Charles-Olivier
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
Feedback Farm
is not rated yet. This is Feedback Farm's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#33
