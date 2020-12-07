discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jim Raptis
Maker
Building Indie products
Hey Product Hunt makers 😻, I'm Jim, and I love Product Hunt! That's why I build a free simple tool to help your launch preparations. Feed Preview helps makers and founders (like you) preview their assets on the Product Hunt feed before going live. The assets you can preview: 📌 Thumbnail 📌 Title 📌 Description 📌 Topic Hope it can be handy for your future launches 🚀 Join the discussion below and tell me your feedback. Can't wait to hear your comments and ideas! Cheers, Jim Raptis
Share
@draptis @csaba_kissi Thanks Csaba. 100% agree with you! Sometimes small little tools can actually save us a lot of time.
I used Jim's Feed Preview to prepare for my launch today. Highly recommended!
@jakob_greenfeld Thanks Jacob! It's a pleasure to see serial makers like you, use the tool 😁
@draptis @kilianvalkhof Hope it can save some time on your future launches. More to come in the future 🙊