  1. Home
  2.  → Feed Preview

Feed Preview

Preview your assets on the Product Hunt feed

Productivity
User Experience
Marketing
+ 2
Preview your assets (logo, title, description) on a Product Hunt feed clone to check how they look before going live! 😻
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jim Raptis
Maker
Building Indie products
Hey Product Hunt makers 😻, I'm Jim, and I love Product Hunt! That's why I build a free simple tool to help your launch preparations. Feed Preview helps makers and founders (like you) preview their assets on the Product Hunt feed before going live. The assets you can preview: 📌 Thumbnail 📌 Title 📌 Description 📌 Topic Hope it can be handy for your future launches 🚀 Join the discussion below and tell me your feedback. Can't wait to hear your comments and ideas! Cheers, Jim Raptis
Share
Csaba Kissi
Serial maker
@draptis You know I like small stuff like this Jim. Useful, simple and well done.
Share
Jim Raptis
Maker
Building Indie products
@draptis @csaba_kissi Thanks Csaba. 100% agree with you! Sometimes small little tools can actually save us a lot of time.
Share
Jakob Greenfeld
I used Jim's Feed Preview to prepare for my launch today. Highly recommended!
Share
Jim Raptis
Maker
Building Indie products
@jakob_greenfeld Thanks Jacob! It's a pleasure to see serial makers like you, use the tool 😁
Share
Iraklis AlexopoulosCo-Founder at Balloon
This is great @draptis ! Super useful utility! Thanks for this and all the amazing content you put out there. We’ve been planning our Product Hunt launch (in 3 days) following your Product Hunt launch checklist, and it’s been a life saver 🙏
Share
Kilian Valkhof
Creates Polypane, the browser for devs
Wow @draptis you're killing it with the cool tools! 👏👏👏
Share
Jim Raptis
Maker
Building Indie products
@draptis @kilianvalkhof Hope it can save some time on your future launches. More to come in the future 🙊
Share