Don Bytyqi
Maker
deciphering auto layout error logs
Feather allows you to save articles from any source and read them later offline, anywhere in a formatted way. Feather makes reading much easier by removing clutter from webpages and formatting it into a way that is native on iOS across all devices. Main features: - Clean reading experience. - Offline reading. - Quick save option to save articles from other iOS apps. - Text-to-speech. - Dark/light mode. - iCloud Sync Additional features: - Search articles by title or content. - Highlight a specific word. - Font editor, edit your text to your liking by editing font size, style, color, brightness and more. - Driving? No problem. Feather can have articles be narrated to you with it's text-to-speech feature. - Read/unread folder for better organization. - Share articles with your friends.
