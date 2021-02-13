discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Celilsemi Sam Erkiner
MakerWeb / Hybrid App Specialist
The global pandemic has accelerated the growth of the digital economy and remote work. It has also disrupted the ability of content creators and instructors to deliver their services, from yoga classes to art classes. Feather is a platform for any creator to create, manage and monetize their online content. With a customizable URL, we provide content creators with tools to start and support their businesses online, just like Shopify enables small businesses to offer e-commerce. We integrate with Zoom, Google and Stripe, and use the latest technologies to provide the best admin experience to our creators. We take care of the details so the creators can focus on building. Unlike a marketplace, Feather provides creators with tools to build their brand online and create a direct channel (https://fth.re/yourname) with their audience. Feather removes the need for management and multiple products that take time, and gives you the freedom to do your own marketing. We work with content creators who have an online audience and want to grow and interact with their followers in a more meaningful way.
Share