Home
→
Product
→
Featbacks
Featbacks
A modern platform to collect feedbacks
Featbacks is a platform to collect your audience feedbacks such as ideas, questions, announcements, general thoughts or just features you just want to bring on.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Customer Communication
,
Community
by
Featbacks
About this launch
Featbacks by
Featbacks
was hunted by
Gionatha Sturba
in
Productivity
,
Customer Communication
,
Community
. Made by
Gionatha Sturba
. Featured on November 24th, 2022.
Featbacks
is not rated yet. This is Featbacks's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#194
