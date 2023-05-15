Products
This is the latest launch from Favikon
See Favikon’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Favikon
Favikon
The creator ranking platform
Favikon is the first AI-based platform ranking creators on social media to give brands actionable insights for their social media strategy.
Launched in
Social Media
LinkedIn
Influencer marketing
by
Favikon
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Favikon
Quality creators at your fingertips
5
reviews
97
followers
Follow for updates
Favikon by
Favikon
was hunted by
Jérémy Boissinot
in
Social Media
,
LinkedIn
,
Influencer marketing
. Made by
Jérémy Boissinot
,
Joni Shkurti
,
Margot Daugieras
,
Xavier Cochennec
and
Etienne Pillot
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Favikon
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on June 13th, 2022.
Upvotes
25
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
