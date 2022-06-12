Products
Home
Product
Favikon
Ranked #1 for today
Favikon
Next-gen influencer marketing tailored for startups and SMB
Favikon provides a software for startups and SMB to work with influencers at scale.
Launched in
Social Media
,
Influencer marketing
,
Social media marketing
by
Favikon
About this launch
Favikon by
Favikon
was hunted by
Jérémy Boissinot
in
Social Media
,
Influencer marketing
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Jérémy Boissinot
,
Joni Shkurti
,
Etienne Pillot
,
Margot Daugieras
,
Xavier Cochennec
and
Aymeric Paillard
. Featured on June 13th, 2022.
Favikon
is not rated yet. This is Favikon's first launch.
Upvotes
109
Comments
13
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#1
Report