YouTube video URL/IDs are hard to type and share. If you know what search would yield your video, just type in that after fastu.be/ and voila you have got a link which you can share.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Adesh AtoleMaker@adesh_atole1
Was watching a video on YouTube on my laptop. I just wanted to share it to my friend on WhatsApp. I had to use WhatsApp web just to share that video, and it is not sane to type YouTube link on phone, it's cryptic, and a typo would end you up nowhere. Came up with this to solve that problem. I know it sounds lame. Haha.
Upvote Share·