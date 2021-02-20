discussion
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Today we want to share with all of you a product that we’ve been wanting to make for a while. Restaurants are having a tough time with COVID. On the other hand, many places have restrictions on capacity, so waiting to get seated is more common than ever. We got inspiration from Disney's FastPass. The smaller group of people who want to get seated now can pay a fee to the restaurant and "skip the line". This new revenue stream enables restaurants to stay open in these tough times. 👉 FOR RESTAURANTS Drop pen and paper or paying for waitlist software and say 👋 to FastPass. ✅ Free forever, no need to pay install or monthly fees. ✅ Runs on any internet connected phone, tablet or laptop. ✅ Let the FastPass payments help you make the next hire or investment you wanted. 👉 FOR GUESTS Instead of writing your name on a paper or standing on a physical queue, just leave your phone number and you'll get a text with ETA. ✅ If you are on a hurry, you can pay to skip the line and support your local restaurant and community. ✅ If you are not in a hurry, you can wait as usual. You may wait 5 more minutes, but you are not in a hurry. 👉 HOW IT WORKS 📞 Leave your phone number and party size to your host (as usual) 📱 Get an SMS with your queue position 🙋♀️ If you want to skip the line, simply go the checkout link in the SMS and pay 🍽 When your turn is up, just show up and get seated. 😋 Enjoy an amazing experience at your favorite restaurant, knowing that either way you are helping them through tough times Excited to hear your feedback! Would you pay to skip the line and help your local restaurant? 🙌
