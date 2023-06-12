Products
Home
→
Product
→
Fastgen
Fastgen
Visual Low-Code Backend Builder
Visit
Upvote 34
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Fastgen is a low-code API and workflow builder with an integrated Postgres DB to create any custom business logic or complete backends. Build through a drag-and-drop interface and directly test and deploy on the platform.
Launched in
API
Developer Tools
No-Code
by
Fastgen
About this launch
0
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
David Nordhausen
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
. Made by
David Nordhausen
,
Constantin Schreiber
and
Mike Mahlkow
. Featured on June 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
34
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
