Fastest Fingers for Slack and Discord

I built and launched a game in 2020 which was a Multiplayer speed-typing game. In the initial FF game, there are 2 players and a bot. The bot tells the two players to type random words, the first to type the word in a round scores a point and it ends after 15 rounds. There was also another game mode where users have to make words with the letters from a given word and whoever makes the most of those words in a given time will win the match. FF grew to have 6,000 users and 32,000 games played after a few months and it shut down after a while. Here, I'm using Fastest Finger's game engine to build a Slack and Discord bot for workspace games. So instead of people having to download the game on their mobile phones, they can install the bot on the Slack workspaces or Discord servers and play with their friends and coworkers. Slack workspaces can be very boring and FF wants to help make the workspace lively. It currently has 2 game modes, I'll add more in coming weeks!
