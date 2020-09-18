discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Darian Edwards
MakerDesigner & Inventor.
FastAF is what you want when you want it. Stocked with essentials from the brands you can’t live without. It allows you to shop products form brands like Aesop, Nike, Sonos, Billie, Uniqlo, Moon Juice and more. And get them delivered in two hours or less.
Share
Upvote (2)
Amazon Prime has conditioned us to expect things to arrive quickly. This is taking that to the next level. 😅 How are you choosing which products (or product categories) to offer, @darianedwards?
UpvoteShare