FastAF

Your new local shop, everything delivered within 2 hours

FastAF is your new local shop to get the top brands delivered in 2 hours. Get the top brands in personal care, beauty, pantry, pets, electronics, fitness, and products that are essential to have in Los Angeles delivered in 2 hours or less.
Darkstore launches FastAF app for same-day product deliveryDarkstore, the tech-driven fulfillment solution to enable e-commerce companies to offer same-day delivery, has just released a consumer-facing app called FastAF. Right now, the app is only available in Los Angeles. FastAF is built on top of Darkstore, which already has relationships with a number o...
Darian Edwards
Maker
Designer & Inventor.
FastAF is what you want when you want it. Stocked with essentials from the brands you can’t live without. It allows you to shop products form brands like Aesop, Nike, Sonos, Billie, Uniqlo, Moon Juice and more. And get them delivered in two hours or less.
Ryan HooverFounder, Product Hunt
Amazon Prime has conditioned us to expect things to arrive quickly. This is taking that to the next level. 😅 How are you choosing which products (or product categories) to offer, @darianedwards?
