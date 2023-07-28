Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Fasil
Fasil
Your device information in a few clicks
More info
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Long gone are the days when we had to spend time looking up and memorizing our computer information, only to forget it later on. With Fasil, your device information is just a few clicks away.
Launched in
Productivity
Computers
by
Fasil
Arrows for HubSpot
Ad
Power your post-sale pipelines with customer-facing plans
About this launch
Fasil
Your device information in a few clicks
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Fasil by
Fasil
was hunted by
Mark Gilles
in
Productivity
,
Computers
. Made by
Mark Gilles
. Featured on August 19th, 2023.
Fasil
is not rated yet. This is Fasil's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report