Faruno gives you a unique email address you can use for signing up for new products, newsletters or web shops. You can have any email forward to you personal email or keep them in your Faruno inbox.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
eelcoMaker@eelcojellema · startupcosts.co || and much more
Hey ProductHunt. 👋 Faruno is a side project I built as part of 3 weeks, 3 products (initially 4 weeks, 4 products, but got too busy 😅). The idea was to show how much faster Sjabloon, a Rails SaaS starter kit I run, makes it for you to launch products. Faruno is product 2/3. You can check it out at www.faruno.co. An annual subscription is just $29 and starts with a 5-day free trial. 🤩 🤔 What is Faruno? Faruno gives you a unique inbox. In this inbox you can create unlimited aliases to sign up for a newsletter, a new product or wherever you need to drop your email. Less spam, more privacy! 💪 Privacy is an ever-increasing issue and one I take very seriously. Faruno helps you in part with increasing your privacy on the web. 🙅♀️ What is Faruno not? A disposable email service. Your Faruno inbox (and related email addresses) is yours for as long as your subscription runs. 🤷♂️ Why would I need this? Data breaches. Data being sold. Retargeting. Just some things that can (and has) happened with your email. By taking your personal email out of the equation, you increase your privacy and spam. If you get spam on a specific Faruno alias, you know they either sold your data or they were hacked. By having unique email accounts you also will be less likely to be retargeted based on your email. More privacy for you! 💯 🛠 How does it work? When you start your subscription you get a unique inbox name which you can change, eg. “ryan”—this one part of your new email. Now you can use this email by creating whatever alias you need. My preference is to use the website's name here. So the email for, let's say @ryanhoover for ProductHunt, would be “producthunt.ryan@faruno.co”. All emails send this to this address will be then tagged “producthunt” in your Faruno inbox or if you choose to forward your email, be forwarded into your personal inbox. 📥 With a click of a button, you can disable an alias so it will not land in your inbox but blocked at ”our gate”. ✋
Upvote Share·