FareUpThere: The Yelp for airlines inspired by will.i.am's tweet FareUpThere is the world's first app dedicated to collecting and sharing 100% authenticated airline journey reviews. Founded in February 2020 by software innovator and travel-junkie Malcolm Woods, who was inspired by an in-flight tweet of Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, the app allows passengers to share their flight experiences in exchange for rewards and will give airlines access to "Facebook grade" information on customer satisfaction levels.