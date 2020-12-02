  1. Home
FareUpThere pays you when you share your feedback after flights. After a flight, just upload your boarding pass, answer some quick questions on how your trip went, and you'll earn points that can be redeemed for miles or for over 100+ different gift cards.
FareUpThere collects airline reviews and rewards travelers | PhocusWireFareUpThere collects flight reviews and enables travelers to earn points for giving their feedback. The startup also provides data to airlines on the passenger experience. The startup was founded in February, 2020 and describes itself as a "Yelp" for airlines. What is your 30-second pitch to investors?
Hey Product Hunt, the FareUpThere team is here! Introducing the FareUpThere app, the world’s travel companion. Frequently referred to as the Yelp of the airlines industry, FareUpThere rewards you with flight miles or gift cards for sharing your feedback on flights. **** HOW IT WORKS **** 1. Safely land after a flight and upload an image of your boarding pass in the FareUpThere app. 2. Review your flight experience by answering some quick questions about the food, seats, wifi etc. 3. Each rating earns you points that can be used towards flight bookings or for over 100+ gift cards in the app. **** WHY NOW? **** More than ever safety and accommodations have become extremely important when traveling. FareUpThere provides the best way to quantify real and authenticated reviews and ratings on airlines. Each review is authenticated with a boarding pass and examined by our team to ensure genuinely. **** FEATURES **** 🛫 Book the cheapest and most comfortable flights ⭐ See airline reviews and ratings before booking your next trip 💰 Earn miles or gift cards for every review. **** GIFT CARDS **** Currently we have over 100+ cards serving USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. Earn cards for popular brands like Walmart, Amazon, Xbox, Uber Eats and many more. Safe travels! Let us know if you have any ideas, suggestions, or investment queries. Shoot us a note at support@fareupthere.com or write your comments below, our team will try to answer all of your questions.
