Faraway
Faraway was ranked daily #3 for April 6th, 2024

Faraway

Build simple movies with AI

Free Options
Embed
An app to build simple movies with AI + Style and composition control + AI voice over creation from text or speech + Consistent characters + Simple & powerful editor interface
Launched in
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Entertainment
 by
Faraway
About this launch
FarawayBuild simple movies with AI
230
Faraway by
was hunted by
Jaime Rey Ley
in User Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Entertainment. Made by
Jaime Rey Ley
. Featured on April 6th, 2024.
Upvotes
209
Comments
27
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#42