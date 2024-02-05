Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Flexibits
See Flexibits’s 8 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Fantastical for Apple Vision Pro
Fantastical for Apple Vision Pro
See your events in a new dimension!
Visit
Upvote 37
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Stay on top of your schedule like never before. Keep an eye on events and tasks in a spatial environment. Get productive and step into the future of time management with Fantastical.
Launched in
Calendar
Apple
by
Flexibits
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Flexibits
Makers of Cardhop, Chatology, and Fantastical. 🥪 💬 📅
57
reviews
72
followers
Follow for updates
Fantastical for Apple Vision Pro by
Flexibits
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Calendar
,
Apple
. Made by
Kent Sutherland
. Featured on February 6th, 2024.
Flexibits
is rated
3.7/5 ★
by 55 users. It first launched on April 2nd, 2014.
Upvotes
37
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report