Fantastical 3.0

Discussion
Andrew-David
I’ve purchased every paid upgrade so far, but switching to a subscription model for the same features I already paid for is a mistake in my opinion. Especially since this is a calendar app, not a service that provides on-going value for over time. If you had released a paid upgrade, even at $60, I would have gladly paid for it. Sorry.
Hunter
So excited about this update! Fantastical has been a life changer for me and I can't wait to see how my life will again profit from this large update. Thank you Flexibits team!
Looks great, but I am not convinced at all that existing users of the paid 2.0 version are keeping all the features they had before. I've updated and already finding features not active and behind premium feature. For the record, I am all for App Dev's getting paid. I would rather I wasn't upgraded and then the features I was comfortable and paid for disappeared.
@mitchinator Can you name the features that you've lost access to in the move to 3.0?
@mitchinator Thanks - can I ask about shared cal notifications - which calendar service are you using on the backend that you notice this with? google, outlook, icloud?
@mitchinator interesting. I use iCloud shared calendars. when I add via Fantastical, everyone gets notifications - because iCloud is doing it on the backend. On Mac in 3.0 non-premium (upgraded from 2.0), I still see time to leave alerts. As near as I can tell, Fantastical 3 non-premium has every feature Fantastical 2 for paid users did, and a short list of added features for paid v2: * 3 day weather forecast (premium gives a 10 day) * ability to run in the background and use the mini window even when the application isn't open * sync with todoist and google tasks (which I don't use, but whatever) * supports attachments for google calendar and apparently, they improved the parser, which is what turned me onto Fantastical in the first place
Flexibits is asking me to pay a $60/year subscription for an application that doesn't appear to have any additional features beyond the application I'm already using and don't have to pay a subscription for??? No thank you. Fantastical 2 works just fine.
They move to subscription pricing. They doing the same mistake as Airmail did...