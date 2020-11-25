discussion
Hey Product Hunt! I to share why I have built Familio. As I have gotten older, gotten married, and starting to build a family, it has become important to save your core family in a private place. It started off with shared Google Docs and Facebook albums. While these tools worked, it became hard to manage everything and with every automated tool came the question around privacy. I have been consistently trying to get myself off Facebook and each other tool I found was free meaning they would be selling my data. So I decided to build my own platform for the common needs for my family. Thus, Familio was born. There are no analytics, no third party JavaScript and no integrations with external SaaS tools(besides Postmark for sending email). Your data stays secure within the Familio platform just for you and your Family. Lastly, Familio costs $5 a month. Why? Because this allows me to covers the systems costs and ensures your data is safe and secure. If you made it this far, use the coupon HOLIDAYCARD for your first two months free so you can try it out. Please let me know if you have any feedback. Looking forward to hearing what you think. Thanks, Mike Seid
