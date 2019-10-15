Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
noah kagan
Maker
Pro
Hiring
Hey everyone, Noah here (Chief Sumo of the Sumo Group). I’m super excited to share with you what our team has been working on in the past 9 months, and get your feedback. FAM is custom-built for Shopify. We believe it is the future of email marketing = 100% automatic. Here's how it works: 1. Pulls data from your Shopify store and Instagram account to create well-designed, well-written emails that are unique to your store. 2. Generates months (or even years) of emails by simply selecting the types of emails you want to send and a schedule to send them. No more worrying about flows. 3. Leverages data from millions of emails to pick the most effective subject lines, images, and layouts. We’ve been working with a small group of beta customers and helped generate over $1,000,000 in revenue combined — in the past 6 months. Now we’re ready to bring FAM 👪 to the world 🌎 (and Product Hunt!) Let us know what you think and thanks for the support! --- Ps. We also have a Lifetime deal for $49 live today on AppSumo. Check here.
Upvote (3)Share
Nice!!!!!
Upvote (2)Share