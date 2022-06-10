Products
FakeClients Daily Brief
Ranked #18 for today
FakeClients Daily Brief
Receive a daily practice brief in your inbox
Challenge yourself by working on a brief every day. Each day, you'll receive a new FakeClients prompt in your email inbox. Everyone who's signed up for the daily briefs will receive the same prompt at the same time, 8 AM EST, every day.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
by
FakeClients.com
FakeClients Daily Brief by
FakeClients.com
was hunted by
August van de Ven
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
August van de Ven
. Featured on June 15th, 2022.
FakeClients.com
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2018.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#49
