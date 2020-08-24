discussion
Howdy Product Hunt! Sick of the same old "Trump Leaves [insert international organization here]" and "Biden Falls Asleep at [insert event here]" news stories? We are too. So we decided to create the news outlet we've always wanted to exist. Introducing Fake Morning News, faker than Fox and MSNBC combined. Receive the most breaking fake news headline by text, every morning at 9:30am ET sharp. Text "FAKE" to 900-900 to sign up. 100% free, cancel anytime. ------------- As a team, humor is an important part of how we cope and remain positive when things seem dark in the world. We had a ton of fun building this for you and hope it brings you some relief from the never-ending election news cycle. Sign up, share with the grandparents, and enjoy these next 70 days of election drama! P.S. We'll accept headline suggestions from the comically inclined.
Interesting! Love the resurgence of SMS platforms! What are you using to handle this if you mind me asking?
