Fake It Till You Make It

Build a unicorn overnight

Get 300+ sales notifications in a few minutes, as if your startup was a unicorn 🦄 🤭 Prank your friends 🤩 Boost your mood 🥳 Get recognition Available on iOS & Android (and MacOS)
Launched in
Funny
Payments
 by
Fake It Till You Make It
About this launch
Fake It Till You Make It by
Fake It Till You Make It
was hunted by
Marc Lou
in Funny, Payments. Made by
Marc Lou
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
Fake It Till You Make It
is not rated yet. This is Fake It Till You Make It's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-