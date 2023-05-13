Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Fake It Till You Make It
Fake It Till You Make It
Build a unicorn overnight
Visit
Upvote 7
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Get 300+ sales notifications in a few minutes, as if your startup was a unicorn 🦄 🤭 Prank your friends 🤩 Boost your mood 🥳 Get recognition Available on iOS & Android (and MacOS)
Launched in
Funny
Payments
by
Fake It Till You Make It
PERCS NFT Gating
Ad
Default tokengating app for sincere brands on Shopify.
About this launch
Fake It Till You Make It
Build a unicorn overnight
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Fake It Till You Make It by
Fake It Till You Make It
was hunted by
Marc Lou
in
Funny
,
Payments
. Made by
Marc Lou
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
Fake It Till You Make It
is not rated yet. This is Fake It Till You Make It's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report