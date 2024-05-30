Launches
Fairytrail Travel App
Fairytrail Travel App
Find like-minded friends to nomad with
Fairytrail helps you find partners for weekend adventures, co-working on the slopes, or even exploring a new country. Connect and chat with remote workers, digital nomads, and vanlife travelers.
Launched in
Global Nomad
Travel
Remote Work
by
Fairytrail Travel App
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Mixpanel
3,511 upvotes
Thank you for helping us build better! We're learning a lot.
Expo
2,031 upvotes
Thank you for helping us build faster! Huge time saver.
SendGrid
57 upvotes
Thank you for helping us communicate with our users!
About this launch
Fairytrail Travel App
Find like-minded friends to nomad with
Fairytrail Travel App by
Fairytrail Travel App
was hunted by
Taige Zhang
in
Global Nomad
,
Travel
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Taige Zhang
. Featured on May 31st, 2024.
Fairytrail Travel App
is not rated yet. This is Fairytrail Travel App's first launch.
