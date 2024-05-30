Fairytrail Travel App

Launches
Fairytrail helps you find partners for weekend adventures, co-working on the slopes, or even exploring a new country. Connect and chat with remote workers, digital nomads, and vanlife travelers.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Mixpanel
Mixpanel
3,511 upvotes
Thank you for helping us build better! We're learning a lot.
Expo
Expo
2,031 upvotes
Thank you for helping us build faster! Huge time saver.
SendGrid
SendGrid
57 upvotes
Thank you for helping us communicate with our users!
About this launch
