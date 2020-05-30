We're officially launching our remote job board: Fair Remote.
Remote jobs need a fresh start.
We're tired of seeing "US Only", "UK Only" in a job description. True remote companies do know how to work in more than a single country.
On June 1st, we'll officially launch a new service: Fair Remote — a remote job board. For us remote equals unique. We’re all wired differently and have various ways, time of the day, or tricks that make us do our best work. Putting everybody in a cubicle automatically means wiring people in a different way, whilst working remote means "here’s what we need, we don’t care how you do it, at what time of the day you do it, but we need a decent solution by date X". A remote-first company should be built under the umbrella of productivity, freedom, flexibility, responsibility, and discipline. What differentiates us from other job boards? When we say remote, it really means remote. We believe in fairness, care, and trust. We guide our lives by these values, so of course they are the foundation of Fair Remote too. We strive to become better every day. We'll improve our product as time goes by and we'll share our learnings with you along the way. 😉 For companies, we will offer full refunds if you don't find the right candidate through our platform. We will never check that in any way, we take your word for it because we build our service on trust. You won't be able to boost your job post. No Featured, highlight, or other strategies to make more money off of you. We'll charge a flat rate of $199 per job post for all businesses regardless of their budget. We consider this fair by treating everyone equally. The job post will be available on our board for 30 days. As an applicant, you will find here fair remote opportunities that describe the interview process and include a salary range. So you'll be prepared and know what to expect from the company beforehand. We know salaries are usually confidential and can't be disclosed, even though for some companies they aren't, but we believe that offering a hint can save both sides a lot of time. For now, we only enforce the presence of a salary range and encourage describing the interview process, so we might enforce the latter also at some point in the future if we don't see a lot of engagement from companies in this area. Until our official launch, on the 1st of June, you can still publish a job post free of charge 🎉. All you need to do is go to our super secret Beta area (https://fairremote.com/beta 🤫) and you can start writing your first post. If you're willing to give us a shout on one of your social platforms we'd highly appreciate it. We're a small team of 2 that put all this together and we're slowly building ourselves an audience, so any help is more than welcomed. You can reach out to us via email: hi@fairremote.com We also made two quick demo tours of the site: Light mode – https://youtu.be/05s5ht8xfpI Dark mode – https://youtu.be/-EVTVLXdagE
