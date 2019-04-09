Log InSign up
Sharing economy app to safely rent & lend consumer products

Fainin is a sharing economy app which allows people to rent and borrow all kinds of items in a very safe and secure way. Our mission statement is to allow people access of goods and products despite any financial or geo barriers.
Du hast nach fainin gesucht - Europas großes Magazin für Startups, Gründer und EntrepreneureFainin ist eine Sharing-Economy-App, die es Nutzern ermöglicht, alle möglichen Dinge sicher und unkompliziert zu leihen und zu verleihen
Europas großes Magazin für Startups, Gründer und EntrepreneureSabine Elsässer
Wie drei Berliner Gründer den Sharing-Markt sicherer machen wollenEine Bohrmaschine vom Nachbarn ausleihen? Gerne, so spart man sich den Kauf. Die eigene Kamera verleihen? Lieber nicht - die könnte ja kaputt gehen, oder, noch schlimmer, verloren. Startups, die Plattformen anbieten, auf denen Nutzer Gegenstände leihen und verleihen können, haben es wegen solcher Ängste schwer.
Gründerszene Magazin
Fainin: Diese Verleih-App soll den Sharing-Markt sicherer machen - WELTDiese Verleih-App soll den Sharing-Markt sicherer machen Fainin ist eine neue App für das Leihen und Verleihen von privaten Gegenständen. Von anderen Plattformen unterscheidet sich ihr Konzept hauptsächlich in zwei Dingen: Versicherung und Blockchain. Eine Bohrmaschine vom Nachbarn ausleihen? Gerne, so spart man sich den Kauf. Die eigene Kamera verleihen?
DIE WELT
Ash EryaniMaker@ash_eryani · Technology Enthusiast and Entrepreneur
Fainin is a great app to lend your belongings and make extra cash or rent items instead of buying them!
