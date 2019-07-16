Home
Fadeboard 2
Fadeboard 2
Passive and organized note taking
iPhone
Productivity
The inspiration for Fadeboard is a white board. However, when you wipe it away you can always recover what you have previously written. With Fadeboard, you can take notes passively and they will be automatically organized by time.
No reviews yet
Anthony Dito
Maker
I hope you all like Fadeboard! Let me know if you have any feedback!
17h
