Factsify
Spotify Nutrition Facts
Create your very own nutrition facts label based on the music you listen to. Share it with friends and family!
Music
Spotify
Graphics & Design
Interactive
Spotify Nutrition Facts
Factsify
. Featured on July 28th, 2024.
This is Factsify's first launch.
