Facemoji, an app that lets you create your own virtual avatar, has over 2 million downloads by tapping into what makes teens in 2019 different from other generations

Facemoji is an app with over 2 million downloads that lets users create personalized digital avatars that you can overlay on photos and videos. The team behind Facemoji says its incredibly customizable avatars allow for more creative "digital expression" that allows users to "be whoever you want to be."