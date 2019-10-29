Facebook Preventive Health

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Amrith Shanbhag
At this point, it's so hard to trust Facebook with anything and now they're going after our healthcare? It's just puzzling that there's nothing there to stop them from trying to take over the world 🙈 Curious what other people think about this 🤔
Upvote (2)Share
So if the news app wasn't startling enough, here you have a healthcare app. What's the strategy?
They are not the only ones doing this ... and this is just the beginning.Consider this fact - they have invested more than $1bn to develop a way to control the thoughts of the human beings but their approach is wrong - do you believe that this will be accounted as a mere loss?
It's just data... Not sure why people are worried that an app is helping them keep tabs on their blood pressure.