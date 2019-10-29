Log InSign up
Facebook Preventive Health

A new health tool by Facebook

Preventive Health is a new tool on Facebook that connects people to health resources and checkup recommendations from leading health organizations.
Facebook debuts tool to help you get health screeningsFacebook's new Preventive Health tool focuses specifically on cardiovascular health, cancer screening and seasonal health risks -- making recommendations such as when to get your cholesterol test or where to get a flu shot.
Facebook's new Preventive Health tool pushes people to advocate for their healthStarting today, Facebook will let users choose to get personalized reminders about health care tests and vaccines. The company's new Preventive Health tool focuses on getting people information about cancer screenings, heart checkups, and flu vaccines - all measures that could hopefully help people catch deadly conditions long before they become lethal.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews1.3/5
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
At this point, it's so hard to trust Facebook with anything and now they're going after our healthcare? It's just puzzling that there's nothing there to stop them from trying to take over the world 🙈 Curious what other people think about this 🤔
Upvote (2)Share
Alberto Makes
Alberto Makes
So if the news app wasn't startling enough, here you have a healthcare app. What's the strategy?
UpvoteShare
Petar Petrov
Petar Petrov
They are not the only ones doing this ... and this is just the beginning.Consider this fact - they have invested more than $1bn to develop a way to control the thoughts of the human beings but their approach is wrong - do you believe that this will be accounted as a mere loss?
UpvoteShare
Brent Stevenson
Brent Stevenson
It's just data... Not sure why people are worried that an app is helping them keep tabs on their blood pressure.
UpvoteShare