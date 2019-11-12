Log InSign up
Facebook Pay

A seamless, secure way to pay on the apps you already use

People already use payments across Facebook's apps to shop, donate to causes and send money to each other. Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure payment information is secure and protected.
Simplifying Payments with Facebook PayToday we're introducing Facebook Pay, which will provide people with a convenient, secure and consistent payment experience across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. People already use payments across our apps to shop, donate to causes and send money to each other. Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure your payment information is secure and protected.
Discussion
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Hunter
"The way you pay and manage payments on Messenger and Facebook is now called Payments" So, with my tinfoil hat on, this was going to the play for Libra all along — Facebook Pay would be the consumer brand and Libra would enable it to work w/o banking partners (or their fees)... the question is... did Facebook's Libra partners know that this was coming? Also curious to see how things have evolved since Facebook Pay was first launched five years ago!
Emre Sokullu
Emre Sokullu
@chrismessina https://www.theverge.com/2019/11... it reads like this was, as a matter of fact, in response to them dropping from Libra!?
