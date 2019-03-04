Facebook Messenger Dark Mode
Facebook's new dark mode for messenger
#1 Product of the DayToday
One of the most highly anticipated features from the launch of Messenger 4, dark mode is a sleek new look that goes easy on the eyes so you can use the Messenger features you love no matter when or where you are.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
It looks super nice, every app should adopt this
Upvote Share·
Romain Sourdiaux@imromains · 🍋
who is still using using facebook in 2019? 😆 It's not like they are not f"cking up the world
Upvote Share·