Facebook Messenger Dark Mode

Facebook's new dark mode for messenger

get it
One of the most highly anticipated features from the launch of Messenger 4, dark mode is a sleek new look that goes easy on the eyes so you can use the Messenger features you love no matter when or where you are.
Lights Out: Dark Mode is Here!We're over the moon to share that dark mode for Messenger is finally making its debut. One of the most highly anticipated features from the launch of Messenger 4, dark mode is a sleek new look that goes easy on the eyes by switching the background from white to black.
Facebook is now rolling out a dark mode to Messenger usersFacebook has been overhauling its Messenger app recently, slimming it down to focus more on chat, and promised that it would eventually roll out a dark mode for users. That mode is now rolling out, but there's a neat trick you need to do in order to activate it.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
It looks super nice, every app should adopt this
Romain Sourdiaux
Romain Sourdiaux@imromains · 🍋
who is still using using facebook in 2019? 😆 It's not like they are not f"cking up the world
