Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
adamerlebacher
Maker
Starting a family can feel like a huge leap of faith. You’re never quite ready. Then all of a sudden, you’re responsible for a little human who didn’t come with an instruction manual. To make things harder, as parents we need to think ahead to protect our family’s future. We need to see around corners. But it’s hard to know where to begin. We created the Fabric app to help you begin. To tackle your parent must-do-list – the things you know you should be doing, but haven’t yet. They may feel intimidating (or plain annoying), so you put them off, but it doesn’t have to be that way. We’ve worked really hard to make tackling your to-do's procrastination-free. Available on iOS now with Android coming very soon. Check it out and let us know what you think!
Upvote (1)Share