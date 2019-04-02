Log InSign up
EzCater

Order catering from over 60,000 restaurants

Whether you are feeding a client meeting or your whole company, ezCater’s online ordering, on-time ratings and reviews, and insanely helpful 5-star customer service make it easy to find and order catering anywhere in the U.S.
Online catering marketplace ezCater gets another $150M at a $1.25B valuationIn 2007, Stefania Mallett and Briscoe Rodgers conceived of ezCater, an online marketplace for business catering, and began building the company in Mallet's Boston home, mostly at her kitchen table. Recently, sitting at that same table, Mallett negotiated with Brad Twohig of Lightspeed Venture Partners the final terms of a $150 million Series D-1 at a $1.25 billion valuation.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Love the rise of online catering making it easier for businesses and large groups to order quality food. It's such a good growth tool as well for restaurants
