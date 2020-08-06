Discussion
Dandy Weng
Maker
PH Comment Hi hunters! 👋 I’m super excited to launch Eyeye on ProductHunt! Let me share with you a short story of how & why I started this project. Frankly, if it weren’t for COVID-19, I probably would never have thought of making an app like this. As an outdoorsy guy, I’ve always had pretty good eyesight—until the pandemic hit. As you can imagine, my screen time went way out of control during the lockdown, and within the first week or two, I noticed my eyesight was declining. One day I talked to an ophthalmologist friend about this, and he suggested that I do some eye exercises a few times a day, so I did. After a while, I did feel that my eyesight was improved, but there were three problems: 1. I always forget about doing it. 2. I sometimes forget about those steps. 3. I don’t know for sure that if I’m doing it right. Normal people might simply set some reminders and write down the steps on a notepad and call it a day. But I’m the kind of guy who likes to keep things more, hmm🤨, complicated? Unsurprisingly, I decided to make an app to motivate myself. What else could I do while I was stuck at home, anyway? The first two of these problems are easy for an app to solve; the third one, however, requires some hacking. The good news is I had some experience with ARKit and TrueDepth camera when I worked on a side project two years ago. I scrambled a proof of concept in a couple of hours, and it worked!🤩 Then I spent the next 15 days working on improving the detection algorithm, designing UI, and finally turning the PoC into an actual app. I sent out an early beta of the app to my friends, and they all LOVED it and believed it would be a great addition to almost everyone’s daily life. That’s when I decided to let the app help as many people as possible by making it as accessible as possible—free to download and access the essential features, forever. The free version is good enough for people who want to relax their eyes and reduce strain after spending hours focusing on screens. However, if you’d like to take it a step further, for only a one-off purchase of $2.99, you can unlock advanced exercises for more efficient and comprehensive workouts to gradually improve your eyesight. Even though the app is primarily designed for iPhone or iPad with Face ID, there’s a manual mode for people who don’t have a compatible device. Eyeye could help you with the first two of the problems above and motivate you to build a healthy habit of daily eye care. So check it out and let me know what you think. And I’ll be giving out a bunch of promo codes on my Twitter and Instagram @dandyweng in the next couple of days, so make sure to give me a follow if you want a chance to get them! Feel free to ask if you have any questions. Cheers! 🍻
