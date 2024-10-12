Launches
EyeFocus
Blur your screen when you look away.
Boost your privacy and productivity by blurring your main screen when you're looking away. Whether someone approaches to chat or you're focused on a second screen for too long, the app automatically blurs your display and reduces distractions.
Launched in
Productivity
Privacy
by
About this launch
EyeFocus by
EyeFocus
was hunted by
Piotr Walas
in
Productivity
Privacy
. Made by
Piotr Walas
. Featured on October 13th, 2024.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
