    Blur your screen when you look away.

    Boost your privacy and productivity by blurring your main screen when you're looking away. Whether someone approaches to chat or you're focused on a second screen for too long, the app automatically blurs your display and reduces distractions.
    Productivity
    Privacy
    Piotr Walas
    Piotr Walas
    Featured on October 13th, 2024.
