Kamil Wolny
MakerMan who codes. Eye Chill Club creator.
Yo Hunters! 🤜🤛 I started the Eye Chill Club because as a developer 🤓 I spend a lot of time looking at the screen. Taking my eyes for something you might compare to an extreme workout. Many hours. Almost everyday. Often the more I worked the more I felt eye discomfort, I had vision problems and headaches. I heard about the 20/20/20 rule (T.T.T. / the triple twenty), which felt like an easy solution but... When I work I need to focus, I love getting into the zone, which means I'm not a fan of getting distracted. 🧠 I wanted to create an app that would help me take good care of my eyes, but at the same time, I didn't want to suddenly lose control of my computer #in_da_zone #focus. I've create this app so it would work for us, not against us. For example if you're in the flow state, working deep, you can continue whatever you're doing like nothing happened when the "chill reminder" pops up. It is only a gentle reminder to do something good for your eyes and you can dismiss it with a single click. Because in Eye Chill Club you're the one in charge! 💪 Of course you can decide otherwise, that it is not only the time for a quick "eye chill" but, in fact, that it's time for a longer break... that you would like to grab a coffee... or maybe take your eyes for a nice walk? No problem Eye Chill Club will wait for you, ready to start the fresh 20 minutes count down whenever you back again. Supporting many screens, which can be added and removed without blinking an eye, Eye Chill Club is perfect for everyday work. From the other hand, when you watch your favorite series, probably you don't want any notifications. Eye Chill Club is smart enough to know that and let you enjoy the story without distraction. *don't worry, there is absolutely no tracking of any of your activities. 😇 Eye Chill Club, with love for your eyes. 👀
