Introducing Extra Crunch, TechCrunch's First Paid Premium Subscription Offering

TechCrunch, a leading technology media property dedicated to obsessively profiling startups, today announced a new paid subscription offering, Extra Crunch. The new destination and exclusive membership experience provides all of the tools and information readers need, from deep dives into unicorn companies to expert advice for founders solving the day-to-day challenges of getting their startup off the ground.