Extra Crunch, as it says on the tin, is an additional layer of content, coverage, product and events-based offerings for our most regular and engaged readers

Introducing Extra Crunch, TechCrunch's First Paid Premium Subscription OfferingTechCrunch, a leading technology media property dedicated to obsessively profiling startups, today announced a new paid subscription offering, Extra Crunch. The new destination and exclusive membership experience provides all of the tools and information readers need, from deep dives into unicorn companies to expert advice for founders solving the day-to-day challenges of getting their startup off the ground.
MarketWatch
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Everyone's starting a subscription service now days. I bet TC's events serve as a strong driver of acquisition (subscribers get a discount on tickets).
Travis BernardMaker@travisbernard · Director at TechCrunch
@rrhoover Thanks Ryan!
Ned DesmondMaker@ned_desmond
@rrhoover Great idea!
James GallagherHunter@jamesg_oca · Publicly Traded Person, Founder
News organizations are always looking for a way to provide content and generate maximal revenue, without paywalling their work. It looks like TechCrunch has found a solution! I am excited to see where this subscription service goes, and how other companies will be inspired to consider a similar model. 👋
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
Super interesting to see new models emerge in the news/media industry. Readers are increasingly willing to pay for good content without the annoyance of the ads, so I'm curious to see how this goes for TC! Thanks for hunting, @jamesg_oc! 👍
Taylor Majewski@taylormajewski · Head of News and Social, Product Hunt
How does this differ from, say, other tech news subscriptions like The Information? Besides the cheaper price point, it looks similar with no ads/member-only events/conference calls. Where do you see driving the most value content-wise?
Ned DesmondMaker@ned_desmond
@taylormajewski The main focus of Extra Crunch's editorial work is to help founders understand better how other founders succeeded as well as gain practical insights on the hard issues that confront early stage founders, as Matthew noted in his post introducing Extra Crunch. All that fits well with what readers expect from TechCrunch and clearly sets Extra Crunch apart from other, excellent subscription-based media offerings in tech.
John McKinley@john_mckinley · Great Falls Ventures, CTO-GE,ML,AOL,NWS
I think that TechCrunch faces three major headwinds. 1st: Its move from a must-read source of tech news and market mover to a more commoditized site. When I saw this announcement, I talked to three friends, and we all remarked how our info gathering has changed over the last 4 years at the cost of sites like this. 2nd: The challenges of businesses relying on display ad revenue 3rd: The "show me" attitude people have to any paid content play. I wish them luck, but this will be a tough thing to scale to a material revenue number.
