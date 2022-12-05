Products
Export Emails to Sheets by cloudHQ
Export Emails to Sheets by cloudHQ
An email parser made easy
Visit
This powerful email parser lets you export all your emails–or specific information from within them–and organizes it into a Google Sheet. Now with a 1 click wizard!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Export Emails to Sheets by cloudHQ
About this launch
Export Emails to Sheets by cloudHQ
An email parser made easy.
Export Emails to Sheets by cloudHQ by
Export Emails to Sheets by cloudHQ
was hunted by
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
,
Senad Dizdar
and
Blaz L
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
Export Emails to Sheets by cloudHQ
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Export Emails to Sheets by cloudHQ's first launch.
