Explore Shopify Stores by Shopgram

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ali Rajool
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! Day by day experiences are becoming online and shopping is not an exception. Shopping online is much effortless for everyone due to modern life experience and circumstances like the Covid-19 pandemic which has made online shopping an urgent need. Many shop owners have built their online shops but do not know much about how to make it better. ⚠️Knowing more about successful businesses and in this case, online shops is always inspiring and can show the way that leads to success. Why Shopgram? 💰 No expenses for complete market research 💸 Increasing knowledge is essential for selling. With Shopgram you can see stores in different categories and products which are selling more in those categories 🎯 Shopgram gives you a vivid vision of the market you are selling your products. In general, you will know your niche market better With Shopgram you can: 📊 See best shop reports 🛍️ Know the best shops in your field 📈Compare yourself with the best shops and know your weak points How does it work?👇🏻 Easy as pie! In fact you don’t need to do anything. Just go to Shopgram and see any report you want about Shopify. There are different kinds of reports such as 📌 Best selling products within each category 📌 Top-performing shops (coming soon) 📌 Technologies (apps) used by best shops (coming soon) and many others 💪🏻 Moreover, you can download the complete dataset here(https://www.kaggle.com/shopgram/...)
Share
Parisa Mosadegh
MakerMarketing Enthusiast
Shopgram is a free website that is now available. It gathers all data from Shopify stores. This way, those who want to have an overlook of different stores, can easily find out what they need on Shopgram.
Share
DanNo tea I make is ever the same.
Nice format. I struggled to search for a particular store to see its rank. The search in the side bar yields no results for any terms. Datawise I’m assuming builtwith?
Share
Ali Ossia
Maker
@hikertommy Currently, we just implemented a simple category search and we are going to lunch our complete search tool (filter based on URL, Country, and similar categories) in near future.
Share
Ali Ossia
Maker
@hikertommy About your second question, our target is Shopify merchants who want to check a specific community and improve.
Share
DanNo tea I make is ever the same.
@alioca thanks for the replies. I tried emailing you on the hi@ but got a mailbox error...
Share
Ali Ossia
Maker
@hikertommy It is solved now. Looking forward to hear more feedbacks from you.
Share
DanNo tea I make is ever the same.
@alioca sent!
Share