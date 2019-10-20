Explain My Product

Discussion
Yash Ambardekar
Maker
The ability for a website to communicate a product's value or function to someone, without any context for it, is the ultimate goal for any entrepreneur, marketer or product builder. I find that in the pursuit of feedback, we often bias people with too much information. What better way to get feedback for how well your website communicates your business or product than by just providing a stranger with the link to the website and asking them to describe what you do? This is the idea behind this product. A couple core features I also wanted to add was the "virtuous cycle" to the product, where in order to list your website, you need to provide another website owner feedback--it actually serves as a demonstration of the kind of feedback you'll receive. Additionally, I think people are generally getting tired of dashboards and more things to log into, so I wanted to build something that was passive for the user and didn't require login. Finally, it is evergreen--so as your website changes, you will still get relevant feedback because you're only providing a link to the website.
Just tried it and its a cool idea. Simple. Give and take. Have you put your website into the drawing of being unbiasly read? ;)
