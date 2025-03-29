Subscribe
Experiments

Try new habits, challenges, and tools
Experiments help you track your life experiments, letting you check in on your progress and log observations through notes or photos. At the end of your chosen duration, you can review and reflect on whether you want to continue with it.
iOSProductivity

Experiments
Experiments by
Experiments
was hunted by
Easlo
in iOS, Productivity. Made by
Toh Kar Le
and
Easlo
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
Experiments
is not rated yet. This is Experiments's first launch.