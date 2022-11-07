Products
ExitTwitter.com
ExitTwitter.com
All open tech jobs at companies Elon doesn’t own
For employees let go from Twitter and remaining Twitter employees who don't want to work for Elon. All tech jobs EXCEPT those at companies operated by Elon Musk (Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX, Boring Company, Neuralink). Currently over 230,000 open jobs.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Twitter
by
ExitTwitter.com
About this launch
ExitTwitter.com
All open tech jobs at companies Elon doesn’t own
2
followers
ExitTwitter.com by
ExitTwitter.com
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Hiring
,
Twitter
. Made by
Amit Taylor
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
ExitTwitter.com
is not rated yet. This is ExitTwitter.com's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
3
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#59
