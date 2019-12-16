Exchange's DataTrain

Discussion
Santhosh Chelikavada
Maker
Pro
Hey everyone! Excited to launch DataTrain. We help data science job seekers land more interviews, build their technical skills through projects and lectures, and excel in interviews. Basically, our purpose is to help them land the best job possible. We employ ISAs and allow our users to pay us back only when they get a job. Many months ago, we started out helping software engineers prepare for their interviews. We learned that to be useful, focusing on helping out with interviews isn't enough. We need to go above and beyond and invest in job seekers' success. Our hope is to start doing that with DataTrain which focuses entirely on data science job seekers. It's essentially a marketplace that connects job seekers with coaches who are professional data scientists. However, we supplement and augment the coach's training by providing resources, lectures, and getting candidates interviews with our hiring partners. Eager to hear what you all think! If you are interested in partnering with us as a hiring partner and hire talented data scientists based on performance, email me at cskc@exchangetheapp.com or sign up via the form provided on the website.
