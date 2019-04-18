Exchange Marketplace

Exchange is a marketplace for tech job seekers to get trained by software engineers in order to excel at technical interviews.
Santhosh Chelikavada
Hello, fellow product hunters! 👋 I'm Santhosh (Krish), the CEO of Exchange and a student at NYU. Over the past 14 weeks, we've been learning about our customers and building Exchange into a marketplace. Exchange is a marketplace where tech job seekers can get trained for technical interviews and get help with their job search from current, vetted software engineers. Preparing for interviews with existing resources takes too long. You can lose out on better-paying jobs and opportunities if you are not at your peak in terms of interviewing skills. We built Exchange to help job seekers hit their peak sooner with the help of personalized and targeted training. If you would like to join Exchange as a coach, please email us at info@exchangetheapp.com If you would like to look into hiring Exchange users who are vetted by engineers, for free, email us at info@exchangetheapp.com or fill out this form - https://form.jotform.com/9107915... (also available through our website).
