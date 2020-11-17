eWebinar
Turn any video into an interactive, automated webinar
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Melissa Kwan
MakerCofounder and CEO, eWebinar
👋 Hey there! I’m Melissa, Cofounder and CEO of eWebinar. If you weren’t familiar with webinars before 2020, I’m guessing you’ve heard of them by now. In today’s world, they’ve become necessary to operate and grow a business. The problem with hosting webinars is that it’s time-consuming, exhausting, and can eat up all of your resources, especially if you have a small team. eWebinar is an automated webinar solution that combines pre-recorded video with live chat and real-time interactions to consistently deliver an engaging experience for attendees, without you needing to be there. 🤖 🧑🏫 🎥 We save you from doing the same presentation over and over by letting you turn any video into an interactive webinar and set it on a recurring schedule. 🔄 Why I created eWebinar: eWebinar is a product I wish existed four years ago when my previous SaaS company was starting to gain traction. Our team was super small and I was the only person responsible for sales, marketing, and customer success. I personally lived the pain of having to host the same live webinars over and over again in order to maintain and grow our revenue. 😰 I soon came to realize this problem was not unique to us. Friends from different industries told me they experienced it daily as they tried to grow their own businesses. Like me: 🎩 They wished they could be in ten places at once. 🏃🏼♂️ They wished they could host a thousand webinars without getting burnt out. 💎 They wished they could deliver a high quality experience for their customers every time. 🙀 They wished they didn’t feel constantly overwhelmed! Freedom is my #1 priority in life. I spent two and a half years traveling the world as a digital nomad. 🛫 Building a product that would give people back their time so they could do all the things they love and enjoy life is incredibly exciting and personal to me. ❤️ 🤩 Which is why I am so thrilled to share eWebinar with you. See eWebinar in action: ➡️ ➡️ ➡️ JOIN THIS eWebinar and watch me bring our Product Hunt launch to life. I will dive into the product and explain what it can do for you 💰 Exclusive Product Hunt Offer: Sign up in November and get a $125 credit to use towards your subscription after your 30-day free trial ends. SIGN UP AT ewebinar.com/offer/producthunt-offer 🙋♂️🙋♀️ We’ll be around to answer your questions and respond to your feedback. So please reach out. We’d love to hear from you!
Share
❇️ Features that make eWebinar unique: - Quick and easy set up - Flexible scheduling options — any day, any time, any timezone - A variety of interactions to keep your customers engaged till the end - Intercom-like chat that moves conversations to email when attendees go offline - A fully branded, consumer-friendly interface - Integrations with Zapier, popular CRMs and marketing solutions 😺 Product Hunt integration to help you bring your own Hunt to life + maker template by Chris Messina that includes a 7min instructional video on how you can use eWebinar for your launch ❇️ eWebinar’s most popular use cases: - Demos, training, and onboarding for customer success teams - Top-of-the-funnel lead gen for sales and marketing teams ❇️ Some measures of our success: - Over 50 companies have subscribed in 3 months - Over 80% conversion rate from trial to paid - Watch time (of the same video) is 2X on eWebinar vs. Vimeo/YouTube
🚀 So thrilled to be a part of eWebinar and its launch! Go team!!! 🎉
Melissa is awesome, and so is her product. Good luck w/ the launch!
🎉 Hey I'm David - Cofounder and CTO of eWebinar. This has been an incredible product to build and launch 🚀🚀 It's really incredible when the feedback customers give is so overwhelmingly positive. Not to toot our own horn but I think we've hit the a nice equation here and a product that's really saving people tons of time. The product we built from the start looking to effortlessly handle live chat and a virtually unlimited number of attendees for the webinars which is why our webinars have no attendee limits!! From a geek perspective, 💻🤖 seeing how interactive these webinars become through automated interactions and live real-time moderator chat is energizing. Love seeing moderator's smiling faces as they realize the engagement they're getting from what was otherwise a stale video. ⚡️ Hope you guys give it a shot and have it improve your lives and how effectively you sell whatever you're selling! 😁