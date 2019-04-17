Log In
Evolt Design Suite

The design thinking suite to create great user experiences

Tools, tutorials, design and innovation experts, all in one place! The most intuitive platform to design innovation (Persona, Storyboard...and more to come)
Hunter
Valentin Salmon
Valentin Salmon
Makers
Jonathan Scanzi
Jonathan Scanzi
Valentin Salmon
Valentin Salmon
Jonathan Widawski
Jonathan Widawski@widawskij · Founder @mazedesignhq
Fantastic job guys, this is definitely a game changer! What's next on the roadmap? (and the design is ✨)
Valentin Salmon
Valentin SalmonMaker@valentin_salmon · Product Designer
@widawskij Thank you Jonathan! 🤟 we will be soon coming up with new tools !
Julie Delanoy
Julie DelanoyPro@syswarren · Design at Product Hunt
Congrats on your launch @jscanzi and @valentin_salmon! Can you tell us more about the tools in the Evolt Design Suite? What can it do for me as a product designer?
Valentin Salmon
Valentin SalmonMaker@valentin_salmon · Product Designer
@jscanzi @syswarren Our aim is to facilitate the design, accelerate the conception and allow the co-design to happen in the simplest possible way. Thanks for taking the time to comment. We look forward to gather feedback from the design community!
