Tools, tutorials, design and innovation experts, all in one place! The most intuitive platform to design innovation (Persona, Storyboard...and more to come)
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jonathan Widawski@widawskij · Founder @mazedesignhq
Fantastic job guys, this is definitely a game changer! What's next on the roadmap? (and the design is ✨)
Upvote (2)Share·
Valentin SalmonMaker@valentin_salmon · Product Designer
@widawskij Thank you Jonathan! 🤟 we will be soon coming up with new tools !
Upvote (1)Share·
Julie DelanoyPro@syswarren · Design at Product Hunt
Congrats on your launch @jscanzi and @valentin_salmon! Can you tell us more about the tools in the Evolt Design Suite? What can it do for me as a product designer?
Upvote (2)Share·
Valentin SalmonMaker@valentin_salmon · Product Designer
@jscanzi @syswarren Our aim is to facilitate the design, accelerate the conception and allow the co-design to happen in the simplest possible way. Thanks for taking the time to comment. We look forward to gather feedback from the design community!
Upvote Share·