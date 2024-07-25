Launches
Evined Draw
Evined Draw
Casual GenAI drawing game
- Each day there is a new topic - You draw an image that embodies the topic - AI is used to create an image based on your drawing - AI is used to score the image based on how well it portrays the topic
Free Games
Entertainment
Drawing
About this launch
Evined Draw by
was hunted by
Shane Devine
in
Free Games
Entertainment
Drawing
. Made by
Shane Devine
. Featured on July 29th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Evined Draw's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
Week rank
