Evined Draw

Casual GenAI drawing game

Free
- Each day there is a new topic - You draw an image that embodies the topic - AI is used to create an image based on your drawing - AI is used to score the image based on how well it portrays the topic
Launched in
Free Games
Entertainment
Drawing
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Corona SDK
Stable Diffusion
AdMob
OpenAI API
About this launch
was hunted by
Shane Devine
in Free Games, Entertainment, Drawing. Made by
Shane Devine
. Featured on July 29th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Evined Draw's first launch.
