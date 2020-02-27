Discussion
Jeremy Olson
Maker
Hi all! I created everything.pm because, as a new Product Manager, I spent many hours scouring the web for the best PM resources. Luckily, I found a bunch of helpful stuff! But it took a lot of digging to find it. It would have been such a life saver to have a central hub for Product Management resources, categorized by things that matter to PMs - like Career Advice, Decision Making, and Great PM Podcasts. And it would be even better if the best resources showed up at the top! So I built it. I kickstarted the directory with over 300 resources and categorized them into over 40 categories and sub-categories to make things super easy to find. Discover resources and vote on the best ones so that the cream rises to the top. I'll continue to add resources but what I'd really love is for this to turn into a community-driven effort so please, add links and vote on your favorite resources! I'll send out a weekly newsletter with the top links, so you can subscribe to that too.
This is a great resource! I 'm looking forward to see how this community grows :)
Maker
@suzy_farag thanks Suzy! Same :)
Fantastic resource! Great work! Maybe a ‘search’ coming soon?
Maker
@imagemechanics thanks Jason. Search is something I’m thinking about how to build next! Thanks for the suggestion.